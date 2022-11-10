Rent, Gas, Food Continue to Surge

While the overall consumer price index (CPI) tamped down from 8.2% in September to 7.7% in October — lifting the Dow by nearly 1,000 points midday Thursday — prices on essential items, like rent, gas and food continued to surge at painstakingly high rates.



Gas was up a whopping 17.5% in October from a year prior, according to The Wall Street Journal, citing Labor Department data. Electricity was up 14%, and home gas costs rose 20%.



Airline tickets were up a shocking 43%.



Groceries were 12.4% higher than a year ago. The price for a sandwich set people back nearly 20%, with lunch meat prices up 19.1% from October 2021, and bread up 14.8%. Consumers also got a sticker shock on spices, which surged 13% in October.



Other critical items were up in the high single digits. Shelter was up 6.9%, and rents increased 7.5%. Apparel cost 4.1% more, and the price for alcoholic beverages rose 3.8%. Restaurants and bars were charging 7% more for drinks.



The price of used cars was also up, by 2%, and consumers were charged 8.4% more for new cars. Mass transit was only up by 1.3%.



Some items actually fell in price, including televisions, which were down 16.5%. Computers ticked down by 3.1%.



So, while the overall dip in the October CPI inflation number was one for Wall Street to celebrate, people on Main Street are still getting pinched at the grocery store and the gas pump.

