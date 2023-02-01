×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: inflation | living paycheck to paycheck

Half of $100K+ Earners Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck

Half of $100K Earners Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Wednesday, 01 February 2023 03:41 PM EST

Fifty-one percent of Americans earning $100,000 or more a year are living paycheck-to-paycheck, according to a LendingClub survey.

This is up from 42% from a year ago.

Of these six-figure earners, 16% are struggling to pay their bills, up from 11%.

Among people at all income levels, 64% are eking out a paycheck-to-paycheck living, up from 61% in December 2021, the survey found.

“The effects of inflation are eating into every American’s wallet, and as the Fed’s efforts to curb inflation drive up the cost of debt, we are seeing near-record numbers of Americans living paycheck-to-paycheck,” says Anuj Nayar, financial health officer at LendingClub.

“While the number of Americans living paycheck-to-paycheck is close to their height we saw in the middle of the pandemic, the causes appear to be very different, as the economy is not sheltering in place like it was back in 2020,” Nayar adds.

Sixty percent of Americans who depend on each paycheck they earn do not expect their personal finances to improve in the next year. Their biggest fear is inflation, while the 40% who are optimistic about their financial situation are, nevertheless, concerned about the U.S. economy.

LendingClub expects the number of people living paycheck-to-paycheck will continue to increase, until the U.S. economy recovers and layoffs subside.

The best thing people can do is accumulate savings, even if it is only an emergency savings fund, Nayar says.

LendingClub's survey is based on a poll of 3,989 consumers Dec. 8, 2022 to Dec. 23, 2022, and an analysis of economic data from the Federal Reserve and the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

© 2023 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Fifty-one percent of Americans earning $100,000 or more a year are living paycheck-to-paycheck, according to a LendingClub survey.
inflation, living paycheck to paycheck
265
2023-41-01
Wednesday, 01 February 2023 03:41 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved