'Inflation Always Going to Be a Risk': Economist

Inflation of 2% driving economic growth is a thing of the past, Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP, said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe” Friday.

“Inflation has awakened” and is now “always going to be a risk” in the U.S. due to labor market structural changes, Richardson said.

While jobs reports have always been a lagging indicator of Federal Reserve interest rates and the U.S. economy, the relationship has been upended due to labor shortages, Richardson said.

The aging population will extend the current labor shortage, the economist said, echoing a recent report predicting that the U.S. faces a long-term labor crisis that inevitably will lead to higher wages and a slowing economy.

The past 10 years of U.S. economic growth was driven by low interest rates, Richardson said. Last year, the Fed funds rate went from 0.25%-0.5% in March 2022 to 5.25%-5.5% this past July, in an attempt to tamp down inflation, which reached a high of 9.1% in June 2022. Inflation now stands at 3.7%.

“This was an economy built on very close to zero interest rates for 10 years of economic expansion, and that was OK because inflation was super low,” Richardson said.

“But now inflation has awakened, and if you look at the demographic trends, labor shortages are not going away,” she continued. “It’s getting better, but that’s a structural change in the labor market because of the aging of the U.S. population.

“So, what that means is inflation is always going to be a risk. It’s going to prop up, and so, going back to zero or near rock bottom interest rates is going to be difficult to support the economy.”

Economists predict that the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report to be released Friday at 8:30 a.m. will show 170,000 jobs created in September, down from 187,000 in August. However, the unemployment rate is expected to tick down to 3.7% from 3.8%.

Richardson believes that jobs data is no longer a lagging indicator of Fed monetary policy and the health of the U.S. economy.

“A simple relationship no longer exists,” Richardson said. “We are in a complex period of the global economy, not just the U.S., and the actions taken by the Fed affect the labor market but vice versa. So, we can’t just say, ‘Oh, this is lagging, six to nine months of Fed policy is going to show up in the labor market.’



“The labor market is driving Fed policy now.”