WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: inflation | jobs | bls | shutdown

WH May Withhold October Jobs, Inflation Data

By    |   Wednesday, 12 November 2025 05:15 PM EST

The Trump administration may not release federal jobs and inflation reports for October because of the government shutdown, the White House said Wednesday.

In a press briefing, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the Bureau of Labor Statistics may be unable to release the reports after the shutdown "permanently impaired" economic data collected in nationwide surveys during that time.

The bureau had been set to issue the latest Consumer Price Index report on Thursday.

"The Democrats may have permanently damaged the federal statistical system, with October CPI and jobs reports likely never being released," Leavitt said.

"All of that economic data released will be permanently impaired, leaving our policymakers at the [Federal Reserve] flying blind at a critical period."

The White House said after the briefing that the administration will release a jobs report for September once the shutdown ends.

The last jobs report, for August, was issued by the administration at the beginning of September.

Independent analysis of job-market trends show that, despite the U.S. adding 42,000 jobs overall last month, U.S. companies lost more than 11,000 jobs per week toward the end of October.

"The labor market struggled to produce jobs consistently during the second half of the month," said Nela Richardson, the chief economist for payment processor ADP.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The Trump administration may not release federal jobs and inflation reports for October because the government shutdown "permanently impaired" the collection of economic data, the White House said Wednesday.
inflation, jobs, bls, shutdown
217
2025-15-12
Wednesday, 12 November 2025 05:15 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved