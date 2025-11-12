WH May Withhold October Jobs, Inflation Data

The Trump administration may not release federal jobs and inflation reports for October because of the government shutdown, the White House said Wednesday.

In a press briefing, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the Bureau of Labor Statistics may be unable to release the reports after the shutdown "permanently impaired" economic data collected in nationwide surveys during that time.

The bureau had been set to issue the latest Consumer Price Index report on Thursday.

"The Democrats may have permanently damaged the federal statistical system, with October CPI and jobs reports likely never being released," Leavitt said.

"All of that economic data released will be permanently impaired, leaving our policymakers at the [Federal Reserve] flying blind at a critical period."

The White House said after the briefing that the administration will release a jobs report for September once the shutdown ends.

The last jobs report, for August, was issued by the administration at the beginning of September.

Independent analysis of job-market trends show that, despite the U.S. adding 42,000 jobs overall last month, U.S. companies lost more than 11,000 jobs per week toward the end of October.

"The labor market struggled to produce jobs consistently during the second half of the month," said Nela Richardson, the chief economist for payment processor ADP.

Reuters contributed to this report.