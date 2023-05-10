×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: inflation | federal reserve rate hike

Traders Bet on End to Fed Rate Hikes After 4.9% CPI

Traders Bet on End to Fed Rate Hikes After 4.9% CPI
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Wednesday, 10 May 2023 10:01 AM EDT

An April inflation reading on Wednesday that was more benign than expected disrupted the modest momentum that had been building for an 11th straight U.S. interest rate hike in June.

Futures tied to the Federal Reserve's policy rate rose after the Labor Department report, and now reflect less than a 10% chance that the U.S. central bank will raise its benchmark overnight interest rate from the current 5.00%-5.25% range at the June 13-14 meeting, with the bulk of bets on a pause. Traders earlier on Wednesday had priced in as much as a 25% chance of a rate hike next month.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 4.9% last month from a year earlier, after advancing 5.0% on a year-on-year basis in March. That's still far above the U.S. central bank's 2% target, but it was a touch less hot than the 5% economists had expected.

And importantly, inflation in core services excluding housing — a key metric for Fed Chair Jerome Powell because of its outsized contribution to overall inflation — eased from the prior month, according to estimates from several economists.

"We continue to see the data and financial conditions firmly supporting a pause in June," Morgan Stanley economists wrote. Powell and other Fed policymakers have said they are watching credit conditions especially closely, as a drop in bank lending could slow the economy faster than the Fed rate hikes alone would do.

Still, Wednesday's data is far from the final word for Fed policymakers, who have another month of data to parse before making their next interest rate decision.

Meanwhile, traders of interest-rate futures piled further into bets that the Fed will start cutting rates in September, with the policy rate seen ending the year in the 4.25%-4.50% range.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
An April inflation reading on Wednesday that was more benign than expected disrupted the modest momentum that had been building for an 11th straight U.S. interest rate hike in June.
inflation, federal reserve rate hike
290
2023-01-10
Wednesday, 10 May 2023 10:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved