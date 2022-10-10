Inflation to Cancel Out Black Friday 'Deals'

Manufacturers are readying their first Black Friday deals since the pandemic and supply chain upsets. But shoppers shouldn’t expect to find price breaks on all items — and even if they do, it's likely that inflation will cancel out any “finds.”



So reports the New York Post in “Inflation Threatens to Wreak Havoc on Black Friday 2022 Inflation Deals.”



Shoppers are likely to find discounts of as much as 55% on apparel, however, as stores look to clear their shelves of this season’s fashions, according to Craig Johnson of Customer Growth Partners.



Appliance manufacturers, on the other hand, have yet to announce the rebates that are commonly offered on Black Friday. Some are also waiting on the sidelines to see how strong pent-up consumer demand may be before committing to discounts.



Buyers should beware of any so-called “deals,” anyway, since markups on appliances have been as high as 20% in the past two years, retail executives say. That “doorbuster” sale price may be for the same amount as two years ago.



“The promotional price might be attractive to what something cost earlier this year—but it’s not clear that it will cost less than it did a year ago,” says John Carey of New Jersey upscale appliance showrooms Designer Appliances. “It might wipe out the inflation increase.”



Johnson adds, “What we don’t know yet is the sales rate between now and mid-November for the appliances. For the next four weeks, the manufacturers are looking at the sell-through rate, and if it’s stronger than anticipated, they don’t have to resort to 40% off, and they could go to the typical discount, maybe 15% to 25% max.”



Appliance customers shouldn’t expect price breaks on luxury brands, either, as these manufacturers are still trying to work through supply chain problems. In fact, customers seeking Viking, Sub-Zero, Viking or other coveted brands may have to wait six months to a year for their orders to be filled.