Tags: | | | | | |

Top Consumer Goods Most Impacted by Inflation Gar prices at a Shell station in San Francisco (AP)

Top Consumer Goods Most Impacted by Inflation Item Inflation Rate Gasoline 50% Fuel Oil 41% Used Cars 37% Rental Cars 36% Hotels 28% Utility Gas 24% Steak 21% Beef 19% Bacon 19% Furniture 14% Tires 12% New Cars 12% Eggs 11% Suits 11% Chicken 10% Fish 10% Ham 10% Restaurants 7% Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics © 2022 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.



StreetTalk

Gas, fuel oil, used and rental cars, and hotel rooms are among items whose prices have increased the most in the past year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

inflation, Biden administration, Federal Reserve monetary policy

56

Thursday, 13 January 2022 11:15 AM

2022-15-13

Thursday, 13 January 2022 11:15 AM