Tags: indonesia | u.s. | imports | increase | tariffs

Indonesia to Import More US Food, Commodities

Shipping containers are stacked on a cargo ship docked at Jakarta International Container Terminal at Tanjung Prior Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 11, 2025. (Tatan Syuflana/AP)

Friday, 18 April 2025 06:27 AM EDT

Indonesia will increase imports of U.S. food and commodities and reduce orders from countries the Southeast Asian nation currently buys the products from, chief economic minister Airlangga Hartarto told reporters in Washington.

Airlangga is in Washington as part of a delegation of senior officials to meet U.S. counterparts for talks on a 32% tariff on Indonesian exports, which has been paused for 90 days.

Indonesia has proposed increasing its imports from the U.S. by up to $19 billion, including around $10 billion of energy imports, to eliminate its trade surplus with Washington and avoid the tariffs threatened by the administration of President Donald Trump.

"Indonesia also plans to buy agricultural products including wheat, soybeans and soybean meal and increase purchases of capital goods from the U.S," Airlangga said at the press conference broadcast on video conference platform Zoom.

Indonesia will also work on critical minerals and simplify procedures related to American horticultural products imports.

"We will also facilitate American companies that have been operating in Indonesia, related to permits and incentives," he added.

After a meeting with the U.S. Trade Representative and the secretary of commerce, the two countries agreed to complete negotiations within the next 60 days.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


