WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: imports | port | los | angeles | china | tariffs | decline

Imports Drop 9% at L.A. Seaport, Busiest in US

Imports Drop 9% at L.A. Seaport, Busiest in US
A container ship is docked at the Port of Los Angeles on May 6, 2025 in San Pedro, California. Los Angeles and Long Beach ports are seeing significant drops in expected cargo ships coming into port this week due to tariffs imposed by the Trump Administration. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Friday, 13 June 2025 02:33 PM EDT

Imports to the busiest U.S. seaport at Los Angeles dropped 9% year-on-year in May, offering insight into how many shipments were canceled or put on hold after President Donald Trump slapped tariffs of 145% on goods from China.

China is the top U.S. supplier of sea-borne goods, and Los Angeles is the No. 1 port for those imports. Domestic businesses ranging from retailer Walmart to automaker Ford rely on the toys, furniture and auto parts that land on its docks.

The Port of Los Angeles handled the equivalent of 355,950 20-foot shipping containers of imports in May, when the 145% tariffs began to show up in data.

"May marked our lowest monthly volume in over two years," said Gene Seroka, executive director of the Port of Los Angeles.

The world's two biggest economies last month agreed to a 90-day pause on tit-for-tat tariffs, and the U.S. lowered the duty on many China goods to 30% from 145%. The U.S. and China this week agreed to maintain that lower rate, potentially defusing their high-stakes trade dispute.

Port executives and shipping consultants expect volumes from China to rebound, albeit at a more moderate level as 30% duties represent a significant cost increase for importers.

"I expect overall cargo flow to remain modest for the balance of 2025," Seroka said.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Imports to the busiest U.S. seaport at Los Angeles dropped 9% year-on-year in May, offering insight into how many shipments were canceled or put on hold after President Donald Trump slapped tariffs of 145% on goods from China.
imports, port, los, angeles, china, tariffs, decline, 9, percent
217
2025-33-13
Friday, 13 June 2025 02:33 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved