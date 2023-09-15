×
Tags: import prices | oil and gas | energy prices | inflation

US Import Prices Increase Strongly on Petroleum

The Orient Dispatch, a bulk carrier ship, traveks south on the Hudson River, just past Peekskill, N.Y. (Julie Jacobson/AP)

Friday, 15 September 2023 09:01 AM EDT

U.S. import prices increased more than expected in August as the cost of energy products surged, but underlying imported price pressures remained subdued, which bodes well for the overall domestic inflation outlook.

Import prices increased 0.5% last month, the Labor Department said on Friday. Data for July was revised lower to show prices rising 0.1% instead of the previously reported 0.4%. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast import prices, which exclude tariffs, gaining 0.3%.

In the 12 months through August, import prices dropped 3.0% after decreasing 4.6% in July. Annual import prices have now declined for seven straight months.

Data this week showed inflation making steady progress toward the Federal Reserve's 2% target, with underlying consumer and producer prices rising moderately in August.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


