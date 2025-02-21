From Crisis to Opportunity: How Immigration Reform Can Unite America

Immigration reform is one of America’s most divisive issues, often reduced to soundbites and political theater. But beyond the noise lies a reality that demands our attention: millions of immigrants contribute immeasurably to our economy and communities, while a small fraction abuse the system and undermine public trust. As we navigate this complex landscape, it is imperative to focus on actionable, compassionate steps that have already been proposed: steps that strike a balance between accountability and opportunity.

The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) has long advocated for pragmatic, common-sense solutions to immigration. Two key legislative measures, the Laken Riley Act and the Dignity Act, exemplify the balanced approach we need. Together, they address public safety concerns and offer a path forward for the millions of immigrants whose hard work and determination bolster our nation.

The Laken Riley Act, as I recently discussed with Congressman Juan Ciscomani (R-AZ), is rooted in a principle we can all agree on: violent or serious offenders should not be afforded a path to citizenship. Researchfunded by the National Institute of Justice reveals that undocumented immigrants are arrested at less than half the rate of native-born U.S. citizens for violent and drug crimes, and at a quarter of the rate for property crimes. In fact, a 2020 study focusing on Texas, often at the center of the immigration debate, found that undocumented immigrants had a 45% lower conviction rate than native-born citizens in the state.

These statistics don’t diminish the legitimate impact criminal individuals can have on public safety; they highlight the unfairness of broad, indiscriminate policies that tarnish the reputation of the broader immigrant community. This is the core strength of the Laken Riley Act: it is a targeted measure, not a blanket policy. It offers a common sense tool of justice by targeting only serious offenders, safeguarding the millions of law-abiding, hardworking immigrants who sustain industries like agriculture, construction, and manufacturing from unjust deportation.

Equally important is the Dignity Act, a bipartisan proposal introduced by Representatives María Elvira Salazar and Veronica Escobar. This forward-thinking legislation pairs strengthened border security with a structured, humane pathway to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants. The act requires immigrants to pay restitution, learn English, and fully integrate into American society, offering accountability alongside opportunity. It is a testament to the kind of compassionate reform we need: one that recognizes immigrants as essential contributors to our nation’s success.

The Dignity Act is due for reconsideration in Congress following recent turnover, and USHBC urges lawmakers to prioritize its passage. This is not just about policy, it’s about values. It’s about creating an immigration system that is fair, effective, and reflective of America’s principles.

I recently spoke to the Dignity Act’s author, Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-FL27), and she said, "We are a proud nation of immigrants, and the Dignity Act takes a compassionate approach to immigration reform: bolstering border security, keeping families together, supporting immigrants contributing to our workforce, and growing our economy."

We use caution and approach immigration reform with urgency and sensitivity, recognizing that millions of law-abiding undocumented immigrants are the backbone of industries critical to our nation’s success; agriculture, manufacturing, healthcare, construction, transportation, hospitality, and beyond.

To disrupt their contributions through sweeping or poorly considered measures would be the equivalent of being penny wise and pound foolish, risking irreparable harm to the very infrastructure that sustains our economy. This delicate issue demands thoughtful navigation; a misstep could cross a line that jeopardizes industry viability and our nation’s economic stability.

Now is the time to set aside partisan divides and take meaningful steps toward embracing, supporting, and fast-tracking common sense reform. The USHBC calls on policymakers, and all Americans, to embrace a balanced approach that ensures both justice and prosperity for all: a reflection of the best of who we are as a nation.

_______________

About Javier Palomarez

Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). Palomarez is a leading voice in the areas of multi-cultural consumerism, marketing, small business, entrepreneurship, and the Hispanic electorate. He is an acclaimed spokesperson for small business and entrepreneurship, as well as a nationally recognized leader in the Hispanic community, being recognized as one of America’s most influential Hispanics for over a decade.

About USHBC

The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is a voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a bipartisan organization.