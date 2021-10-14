×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Financial Markets | Infrastructure | Money | IMF | inflation

IMF to Call for Vigilance on Inflation-Draft Statement

IMF
(AP)

Thursday, 14 October 2021 09:39 AM

The International Monetary Fund's steering committee on Thursday will call for increased monitoring of inflation dynamics and for policymakers to be ready to take "decisive actions to maintain price stability," a draft communique seen by Reuters showed.

The statement, to be issued by the Fund's International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC), highlights significantly increased concerns at the IMF and World Bank annual meetings this week that inflation spikes may prove more durable.

"The current surge in inflation is still assessed to be mainly driven by those temporary factors but now appears less transitory than previously expected, and upside risks to the inflation outlook in the near term are increasing in a wide range of countries," the 24-member IMFC said in the draft statement.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The International Monetary Fund's steering committee on Thursday will call for increased monitoring of inflation dynamics and for policymakers to be ready to take "decisive actions to maintain price stability."
IMF, inflation
123
2021-39-14
Thursday, 14 October 2021 09:39 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved