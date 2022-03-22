IMF: Ukraine War to Slow Global Growth, Raise Recession Risk for Some Countries

New International Monetary Fund forecasts due in April will show that the war in Ukraine will slow global economic growth, but will not cause a global recession, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday.

Georgieva, speaking in an online event hosted by Foreign Policy magazine, said that some weak emerging economies still struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic face the risk of recession due to shocks from higher food and energy prices, and tighter financial conditions due to interest rate hikes in advanced economies.