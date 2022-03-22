×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Coronavirus | Financial Markets | Infrastructure | Money | Russia | Ukraine | Vaccines

IMF: Ukraine War to Slow Global Growth, Raise Recession Risk for Some Countries

Kristalina Georgieva
Kristalina Georgieva, managing director, International Monetary Fund (Getty Images)

Tuesday, 22 March 2022 01:49 PM

New International Monetary Fund forecasts due in April will show that the war in Ukraine will slow global economic growth, but will not cause a global recession, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday.

Georgieva, speaking in an online event hosted by Foreign Policy magazine, said that some weak emerging economies still struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic face the risk of recession due to shocks from higher food and energy prices, and tighter financial conditions due to interest rate hikes in advanced economies.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
New International Monetary Fund forecasts due in April will show that the war in Ukraine will slow global economic growth, but will not cause a global recession, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday.
imf global growth forecast, ukraine war
84
2022-49-22
Tuesday, 22 March 2022 01:49 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved