×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Financial Markets | Infrastructure | Money | IMF | Federal Reserve | inflation

IMF Says Faster Fed Taper 'Well-Calibrated' Response to Price Pressures

timing the removal of the so-called dollar "punchbowl"
The International Monetary Fund is calling the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank's strategy to pull back on its bond buying program "well calibrated." (Dreamstime)

Thursday, 16 December 2021 12:47 PM

The U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to accelerate reduction of bond purchases is "a well-calibrated" response to rising wage and price pressures but increases risks for emerging markets, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said on Thursday.

Rice told a news briefing a day after the Fed signaled three rate hikes in 2022 and said it would end pandemic-era bond purchases in March but that the faster pace of Fed monetary policy normalization increases risks faced by emerging market and developing countries that are reliant on dollar funding.

Fed Response 'Well-Calibrated'

"The Federal Reserve has announced a well-calibrated, proportionate response to rising wage and price pressures by accelerating the reduction in its asset purchases and signaling a more front-loaded path for the federal funds rate," Rice said. "Continuing to set policy in such a data dependent way will help keep inflation expectations anchored."

"However, this faster pace of Fed normalization does increase the risks faced by countries reliant on dollar funding, especially emerging and developing economies," Rice said.

The IMF has grown more concerned in recent weeks about inflation leading to a more abrupt tightening of monetary policy in advanced countries, and has urged central banks to contain inflation before wage-price spirals take hold.

On Thursday, the Bank of England became the world's first major central bank to raise interest rates since the coronavirus pandemic hammered the global economy, lifting its Bank Rate to 0.25% from 0.1%.

The Fund on Tuesday had urged the Bank of England to avoid an inaction bias when it comes to raising interest rates, forecasting British inflation at a 30-year high of 5.5% next year, and called for the bank to begin carefully communicating an approach that includes more frequent monetary policy tightening.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to accelerate reduction of bond purchases is "a well-calibrated" response to rising wage and price pressures but increases risks for emerging markets, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said on Thursday.
IMF, Federal Reserve, inflation
285
2021-47-16
Thursday, 16 December 2021 12:47 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved