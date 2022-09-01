×

Tags: illumia | grail | ftc

Illumina Wins Case vs FTC on Grail Purchase

Illumina Wins Case vs FTC on Grail Purchase
Illumia San Diego, California, headquarters (AP)

Thursday, 01 September 2022 12:29 PM EDT

A judge has ruled in favor of Illumina Inc. in its acquisition of Grail Inc., dealing a blow to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's efforts to unwind the multi-billion-dollar deal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The FTC had sought to stop Illumina's $7.1 billion proposed acquisition of cancer detection test maker Grail, alleging it would harm innovation and boost prices.

Illumina and Grail did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


