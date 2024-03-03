×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: icloud | apple | lawsuit | monopoly

Apple Faces Antitrust Class Action Alleging iCloud Monopoly

By    |   Sunday, 03 March 2024 09:14 PM EST

A proposed class action claims that Apple monopolizes cloud storage via iCloud for its devices.

According to the lawsuit filed Friday, "surgical" restraints prevent users of devices such as iPhones, Macbooks, iMacs, etc., from using a cloud service other than iCloud, The Hill reported.

The plaintiffs claim Apple has illegally linked the devices to iCloud.

"Apple's arbitrary prohibition," the suit reads, "on hosting Restricted Files fundamentally distorts the competitive landscape to privilege iCloud over all rivals. As a result of this restraint, would-be cloud competitors are unable to offer Apple's device holders a full-service cloud-storage solution, or even a pale comparison."

Roughly 70% of the market share in cloud storage for Apple users is made up by iCloud, the suit adds. Plaintiffs note the high market share has allowed prices to skyrocket, rendering it "undisciplined by competition."

"Apple has marked up its iCloud prices to the point where the service is generating almost pure profit. Apple's ability to sustain these prices is a testament to its monopoly power."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
A proposed class action claims that Apple monopolizes cloud storage via iCloud for its devices.
icloud, apple, lawsuit, monopoly
169
2024-14-03
Sunday, 03 March 2024 09:14 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved