Apple Faces Antitrust Class Action Alleging iCloud Monopoly

A proposed class action claims that Apple monopolizes cloud storage via iCloud for its devices.

According to the lawsuit filed Friday, "surgical" restraints prevent users of devices such as iPhones, Macbooks, iMacs, etc., from using a cloud service other than iCloud, The Hill reported.

The plaintiffs claim Apple has illegally linked the devices to iCloud.

"Apple's arbitrary prohibition," the suit reads, "on hosting Restricted Files fundamentally distorts the competitive landscape to privilege iCloud over all rivals. As a result of this restraint, would-be cloud competitors are unable to offer Apple's device holders a full-service cloud-storage solution, or even a pale comparison."

Roughly 70% of the market share in cloud storage for Apple users is made up by iCloud, the suit adds. Plaintiffs note the high market share has allowed prices to skyrocket, rendering it "undisciplined by competition."

"Apple has marked up its iCloud prices to the point where the service is generating almost pure profit. Apple's ability to sustain these prices is a testament to its monopoly power."