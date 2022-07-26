×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: hyundai credit reports | u.s. consumer financial protection bureau

Hyundai to Pay $19.2M for Credit-reporting Failures

Hyundai to Pay $19.2M for Credit-reporting Failures

Tuesday, 26 July 2022 01:25 PM EDT

A U.S. regulator has ordered a Hyundai Motor Co. affiliate to pay $19.2 million for repeatedly giving credit-reporting agencies inaccurate information about its customers, including that they were delinquent on loans and leases.

Hyundai Capital America, which serves about 1.7 million drivers of Hyundai, Kia and Genesis vehicles, agreed on Tuesday to pay a $6 million civil fine and $13.2 million in restitution to current and former customers.

The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau called the case its largest against an auto servicer under the federal Fair Credit Reporting Act.

According to the regulator, Hyundai provided inaccurate information more than 8.7 million times across 2.2 million accounts from January 2016 to March 2020, tarnishing customers' credit reports and often resulting in lowered credit scores.

The CFPB said the errors resulted from "systemic" procedural shortfalls that the South Korean automaker knew about, sometimes through internal audits, but did not fix or took as long as eight years to fix sufficiently.

In a statement, Hyundai Capital America said it has launched an "end-to-end review" of its credit reporting, and was committed to giving customers "timely, accurate, high-quality service and care."

The Irvine, California-based affiliate has a $45 billion customer portfolio, the CFPB said.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
A U.S. regulator has ordered a Hyundai Motor Co. affiliate to pay $19.2 million for repeatedly giving credit-reporting agencies inaccurate information about its customers, including that they were delinquent on loans and leases.
hyundai credit reports, u.s. consumer financial protection bureau
201
2022-25-26
Tuesday, 26 July 2022 01:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved