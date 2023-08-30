Over 280,000 Florida Homes Lose Power Due to Idalia

More than 280,000 homes and businesses were without power in Florida Wednesday as hurricane Idalia slammed the state, according to data from PowerOutage.us.

Hurricane Idalia slammed into the Big Bend region of Florida, where millions of residents had evacuated or hunkered down in anticipation of a dangerous surge of tidal water, but the storm's power ebbed as it headed toward Georgia.

Evacuations were ordered in 28 of Florida's 67 counties as of late Tuesday. Most of the state and parts of Georgia and South Carolina are under storm warnings or advisories.

The utility experiencing the most outages was Duke Energy with over 40,000 customers without power, followed by Florida Power & Light Company at more than 38,000. More than 90,000 in Georgia also were without power.

Tampa Electric on Wednesday said power has been restored to most of its some 35,000 customers who were impacted. Ahead of the storm, Tampa Electric secured about 3,000 workers from other utilities, including line crews, tree trimmers and damage assessors.

“The weather impact was not as severe as anticipated, and our crews were able to work through the night to restore customers during the storm,” said Archie Collins, CEO of Tampa Electric.

Here are the major outages by utility in Florida:

Power Companies Outages Duke Energy - 41,747

Florida Power & Light Company - 38,519

Clay Electric Coop - 35,748

City of Tallahassee - 31,126

Suwannee Valley Electric Cooperative - 28,281

Central Florida Electric Cooperative - 25,059

Talquin Electric Cooperative - 22,225

Jacksonville Electric Authority - 19,476

Tri-County Electric Coop - 19,234

Withlacoochee River Electric Coop - 9,675

Total Out - 281,317