×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: hurricane ian | airline flights cancelled | postponed

Airlines Scrap 1,200 Flights as Ian Nears Florida

Airlines Scrap 1,200 Flights as Ian Nears Florida
A dog is walked through floodwater as the tide rises, Sept. 27, 2022, in Key West, Fla. The first bands of rain associated with Hurricane Ian pass to the west of the island chain. (AP)

Tuesday, 27 September 2022 02:25 PM EDT

Airlines canceled over a thousand U.S. flights on Tuesday and Wednesday and several Florida airports are halting operations as they braced for impact from Hurricane Ian, which was set to make landfall in the state.

Airlines had scrapped 321 flights on Tuesday and 1,148 on Wednesday across the U.S., according to flight-tracking website Flightaware.com.

About 1,400 flights within, into, or out of the United States were delayed as of Tuesday, Flightaware.com data showed.

Hurricane Ian entered the U.S. Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday and is forecast to become a dangerous, category 4 storm over the warm waters of the Gulf, according to National Hurricane Center forecaster Eric Blake.

It is expected to bring hurricane-force winds of up to 130 mph (209 kph) and as much as 2 feet (0.6 meter) of rain to the Tampa area starting early on Wednesday through Thursday evening.

St. Pete-Clearwater Airport halted operations at 1 p.m. ET Tuesday, while Tampa Airport will halt operations at 5 p.m. and Orlando International Airport will cease operations at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it was "closely monitoring" Hurricane Ian and its path.

Major U.S. carriers also halted some operations.

"We've suspended operations today in Havana, Cuba, and will suspend operations beginning this evening in Tampa, Sarasota, and Fort Myers through Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022," Southwest Airlines Co said in a statement.

American Airlines Group Inc. said it has issued a travel alert for 20 airports in the western Caribbean and Florida.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Airlines canceled over a thousand U.S. flights on Tuesday and Wednesday and several Florida airports are halting operations as they braced for impact from Hurricane Ian, which was set to make landfall in the state.
hurricane ian, airline flights cancelled, postponed
246
2022-25-27
Tuesday, 27 September 2022 02:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved