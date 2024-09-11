WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: hurricane | francine | gulf | coast | energy

US Gulf Coast Energy Facilities Hit by Hurricane Francine

US Gulf Coast Energy Facilities Hit by Hurricane Francine
Weather begins to form from Tropical Storm Francine on the Harrison County Beaches in Pass Christian, Mississippi, Sept. 9, 2024. (Hunter Dawkins/AP)

Wednesday, 11 September 2024 05:50 AM EDT

Energy facilities along the U.S. Gulf Coast have scaled back operations and evacuated some production sites as Hurricane Francine passed through the region.

Fancine strengthened into a hurricane Tuesday night and is moving toward the Louisiana coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

About 24% of crude production and 26% of natural gas output in the Gulf of Mexico were offline due to the storm, the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said on Tuesday. Such interruptions have the potential to affect U.S. oil supplies, leading to upward pressure on prices for domestic oil and offshore crude grades.

Offshore production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico accounts for about 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) or about 15% of the nation’s total crude output.

The port of Brownsville near the border with Mexico and other smaller terminals in Texas remained closed, while other ports, including Houston, Galveston, Corpus Christi, Texas City and Freeport, were working with restrictions. Ports in Houma, Morgan City and the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port were closed to navigation, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

"As Francine moves north through the Gulf of Mexico, we will continue to work closely with our maritime industry partners to fully reopen impacted ports as soon as it is safe to do so," the U.S. Coast Guard said.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Energy facilities along the U.S. Gulf Coast have scaled back operations and evacuated some production sites as Hurricane Francine passed through the region.
hurricane, francine, gulf, coast, energy
219
2024-50-11
Wednesday, 11 September 2024 05:50 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved