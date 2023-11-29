×
Health Insurers Humana, Cigna in Talks to Merge

(Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 29 November 2023 12:56 PM EST

Health insurers Cigna and Humana are in talks for a merger, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The companies are discussing a stock-and-cash deal that could be finalized by the end of the year, according to the report, without providing details on the deal value

Humana had a market capitalization of roughly $62.84 billion and Cigna had a market value of $83.71 billion, based on Tuesday's closing prices.

Cigna's shares were down 4.4% in noon trading, while Humana's stock was flat.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

