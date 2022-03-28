×
HP to Buy Audio Products Maker Poly for $1.7 Billion

HP
HP Inc. headquarters in Palo Alto, Calif. (Getty Images)

Monday, 28 March 2022 07:58 AM

HP Inc. said Monday it would buy audio and video products maker Poly for $1.7 billion in cash, a move that would help it take advantage of the electronic products boom sparked by hybrid working.

The deal offers $40 for each share of Poly, a premium of about 53% to the company's last closing price.

Including debt, the purchase is valued at $3.3 billion.

The buyout will strengthen HP's industry opportunity in hybrid work solutions and position the company for long-term growth, it said.

The deal is expected to close by the end of 2022.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


HP Inc. said Monday it would buy audio and video products maker Poly for $1.7 billion in cash, a move that would help it take advantage of the electronic products boom sparked by hybrid working.
Monday, 28 March 2022 07:58 AM
