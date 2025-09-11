WATCH TV LIVE

Lutnick: US Will 'Sort Out' Trade With India

Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick attends a ceremony at Ground Zero held in commemoration of the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the crash of United Airlines Flight 93 in Shanksville, PA, held in New York on Sept. 11, 2025. (Anthony Behar/AP)

Thursday, 11 September 2025 11:18 AM EDT

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said Thursday he believes the United States will sort out a trade deal with India as soon as that country stops buying Russian oil.

Asked on CNBC what trade issue he was most focused on, Lutnick mentioned India and said: "Well, we're going to sort out India," once it stops buying Russian oil.

Lutnick also said "we have a big deal coming with Taiwan" and he said a trade agreement would probably get done with Switzerland.

On South Korea, he said: "We made a deal, but let's see if they come through with the paperwork."

He would not comment on whether an immigration raid on a Hyundai plant in Georgia had delayed finalization of that deal.

