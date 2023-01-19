Inflation Prompting Adults to Move Back Home, Get Roommates

Twenty-five percent of Millennials have moved back home with their parents, and 32% of households have taken on a roommate — primarily due to inflation, according to a U.S. News & World Report survey.



Seventy-one percent of those who have adjusted their living situation say inflation significantly impacted them in 2022, according to the U.S. News survey of 2,000 U.S. adults who have moved back in with family or who have gotten a roommate or housemate in the past year.



Their top three reasons for downsizing their housing are all money-related. No 1, inflation has made it difficult for them to cover such day-to-day expenses as groceries and gas.



Second, paying their rent or mortgages has become more problematic, and third, inflation has made it more of a challenge for them to pay utilities.



Fifty-two percent plan to continue living with their family or a roommate for at least the next year, and 59% are considering moving to another city where the cost of living is cheaper.



Eighty-seven percent of those surveyed said they know at least one person who had to move in with family or get a roommate due to inflation in 2022, and 57% have encountered social stigmas over their new living situations.



Sixty-eight percent pointed to food costs as being particularly inflationary, followed by rent hikes (56%) and wage stagflation (42%).



Nevertheless, 71% still have the ultimate goal of homeownership — even though they are evenly split as to whether the American dream of homeownership is realistic in today’s economy.



Kristen Mollica, assistant managing editor of U.S. News’ 360 Reviews, notes, “These high costs have also impacted Americans’ future family plans. Among respondents who indicated they’ve considered starting a family or continuing to add to their family in 2023, 74% admit they’re reconsidering growing their family specifically due to inflation and cost-of-living increases.”



The finding on 1 in 4 Millennials, i.e. people between the ages of 27 and 42, was from a PropertyManagement.com survey, and the data on U.S. households doubling up was from a survey by GetFlex.com.





