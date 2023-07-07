House Republicans Probe BlackRock, Vanguard on ESG

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan and two other congressmen fired off letters to BlackRock, Vanguard Group and State Street warning that their ESG mandates could violate U.S. antitrust law.

The letters, sent Thursday also to the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), say the investment firms may have colluded on “decarbonizing” all of their assets under management by no later than 2050, Bloomberg reports.

The Republican lawmakers say these environmental, social and governance mandates could have “potentially harmful effects on Americans’ freedom and economic well-being.”

Rep. Dan Bishop, R-North Carolina, and Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Kentucky, co-signed the letter.

Net Zero Asset Management, a sub-group of GFANZ with more than 300 members and $59 trillion in assets under management, supports net zero goals. BlackRock, State Street and Vanguard, three of the world’s largest asset managers, have been NZAM members. Vanguard, however, dropped out last December.

Bloomberg founder Michael Bloomberg and former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney co-chair GFANZ.

The letters highlight the growing divide between the Republican party and Wall Street, which has traditionally been a GOP ally.

Republican lawmakers and candidates seeking the 2024 presidential nomination have become increasingly vocal against ESG principals, which they say put climate agendas ahead of performance returns.

ESG also prohibits or strictly restricts investments in the oil and gas industry.

Earlier this year, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation restricting the state’s pension funds from investing in ESG.

BlackRock said in a statement its “sole focus as a fiduciary is seeking the best financial outcomes for our clients, consistent with their investment objectives. We look forward to engaging with the committee on how we do that.”

Vanguard spokesperson Emily Farrell said the company looks forward to “reviewing and responding” to the committee’s request.

Jordan sent a similar letter to the CEO of Ceres, a Boston-based sustainability nonprofit, in May saying that its corporate ESG efforts could be in violation of federal antitrust laws.

The letter included a subpoena and stated that Ceres, which it called a “cartel,” did not adequately respond to a previous information request.