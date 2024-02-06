×
Tags: honda | recall | air bag

Honda to Recall 750,000 Vehicles in US

Honda Accord (Getty Images)

Tuesday, 06 February 2024 06:50 AM EST

American Honda Motor Co. is recalling more than 750,000 vehicles in the United States due to an air bag that may deploy unintentionally during a crash, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Tuesday.

The front passenger seat weight sensor may crack and short circuit, failing to suppress the air bag as intended, NHTSA said.

The recall includes certain Honda Pilot, Accord and Civic sedan made between 2020 and 2022, and some Honda CR-V and Passport vehicles manufactured between 2020 and 2021.

In December, the company had to initiate a recall for about 4.5 million vehicles worldwide over risks of fuel pump failure, which included 2.54 million vehicles in the United States.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


