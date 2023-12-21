×
Tags: honda accord | recall | fuel pump

Honda Recalls 2.54M US Cars Over Fuel Pump Issue

Honda Accord (Dreamstime)

Thursday, 21 December 2023 11:24 AM EST

Honda Motor's American unit is recalling 2.54 million vehicles in the United States over risks of fuel pump failure, the first recall for the issue by the Japanese automaker.

Honda previously recalled 628,000 U.S. vehicles in 2021 and 136,000 in 2020 for the same issue. Honda dealers will replace the fuel pump module, the automaker said in a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Honda said it had no reports of injuries but 4,042 warranty claims related to the issue since 2018.

The recall includes various models including the 2018-2020 model year Honda Accord, Civic, CR-V, HR-V, Insight, Ridgeline, Odyssey, Passport and various Acura models including the ILX, MDX, RDX, RLX, TLX and NSX vehicles.

Honda said Thursday that on Dec. 1 it decided to issue a recall for the issue in Japan and China. Honda said the replacement parts have greater density and expanded clearance.

The announcement comes a day after Honda recalled about 106,030 CR-V hybrid vehicles due to the risk of fire or injury in a crash caused by an overheated battery cable or short circuit.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


181
