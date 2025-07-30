WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: home | sales | mortgages | prices

US Pending Home Sales Fall More Than Expected

US Pending Home Sales Fall More Than Expected
A classic colonial-style home in Atlanta (AP)

Wednesday, 30 July 2025 10:39 AM EDT

Contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes dropped more than expected in June, weighed down by higher mortgage rates.

The National Association of Realtors said on Wednesday pending home sales, based on signed contracts, fell 0.8% last month. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast contracts, which become sales after a month or two, advancing 0.3%. Pending home sales decreased 2.8% from a year earlier.

"The data shows a continuation of small declines in contract signings despite inventory in the market increasing," said Lawrence Yun, the NAR's chief economist.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes dropped more than expected in June, weighed down by higher mortgage rates.The National Association of Realtors said on Wednesday pending home sales, based on signed contracts, fell 0.8% last month.
home, sales, mortgages, prices
88
2025-39-30
Wednesday, 30 July 2025 10:39 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved