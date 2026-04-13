Existing Home Sales Hit 9-Month Low in March

U.S. existing home sales fell to a nine-month low in March amid tight inventory and growing concerns over the labor market, and a recent increase in mortgage rates because of the war with Iran could limit activity this year.

The larger-than-expected decline in sales reported by the National Association of Realtors on Monday was despite an improvement in housing affordability at the start of the year.

The U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, which has boosted gasoline prices and caused a stock market selloff, is undercutting household purchasing power and wealth. Consumer sentiment has plunged to a record low, which the NAR also cited as a constraint for home sales.

"There is little in the near-term backdrop to suggest a quick rebound in sales," said Daniel Vielhaber, an economist at Nationwide. "We continue to look for sluggish sales this year, particularly in the first half, before a gradual pickup as mortgage rates decline in the second half and into 2027."

Home sales dropped 3.6% last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.980 million units, the lowest level since June 2025. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast home resales easing to a rate of 4.06 million units.

Existing home sales are counted at the closing of a contract. Last month's sales probably reflected contracts that were signed in January and February when mortgage rates were falling.

The popular 30-year fixed-mortgage rate averaged 5.98% in late February on the eve of the war amid expanded purchases of mortgage-backed securities by Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae.

It jumped to 6.46% at the start of April and averaged 6.37% last week, data from Freddie Mac showed. Mortgage rates track U.S. Treasury yields, which have risen as the Middle East conflict has stoked inflation fears. The government reported last week that monthly consumer prices increased by the most in nearly four years in March.

Sales dropped in all four regions last month. Overall sales decreased 1.0% on a year-over-year basis in March. Sales remained weak in the under $250,000 price bracket, reflecting an acute shortage of these so-called starter homes.

The NAR lowered its home sales growth estimate for 2026 to 4% from a lofty 14%. Its housing affordability index fell to 113.7 in March from 117.5 in February. It was, however, up from 104.2 a year ago.

JOB MARKET SLOWS

The labor market has been lackluster, with nonfarm payrolls declining in six of the last 15 months. Housing affordability has become a potent political issue ahead of the November midterm elections, with the quintessential American dream of homeownership increasingly out of reach for many.

"Mortgage rates have been rising, and that has led us to trim our home sales outlook for the year," NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun said.

The inventory of existing homes increased 3.0% to 1.36 million units, still remaining well below pre-pandemic levels. Supply was up 2.3% from a year ago. At March's sales pace, it would take 4.1 months to exhaust the current inventory of existing homes, up from 4.0 months a year ago.

The decline in supply was in the condominium and cooperative segment of the market, where inventory plunged 29.9% from a year ago. Single-family housing inventory increased 7.8% year-on-year. Some economists worried about the accuracy of the data.

"We continue to be suspicious of the overall inventories estimate due to another reportedly large decline in condo and coop inventories," said Michael Gapen, chief economist at Morgan Stanley.

"February data had shown similar, but the February drop was revised away in this report, only to reappear in March," Gapen added. "We suspect data quality issues rather than a sudden decline in inventories of condos and co-ops."

With supply still tight, the median existing home price last month increased 1.4% from a year ago to $408,800, the highest for any March. The bulk of the homes sold last month were in the $250,000-$500,000 price range.

The median days on the market for listed properties increased to 41 from 36 a year ago.

First-time buyers accounted for 32% of sales, unchanged from a year ago. Economists and realtors say a 40% share in this category is needed for a robust housing market. All-cash sales constituted 27% of transactions, up from 26% a year ago.

Distressed sales, including foreclosures, made up 2% of transactions, down from 3% a year ago.

"Heading into 2026, the housing market had real momentum — mortgage rates were easing, affordability was improving, and sidelined buyers were starting to reengage," said Kamini Lane, CEO at Coldwell Banker Realty. "Since then, the market has naturally become more deliberate."