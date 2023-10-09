×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: hollywood writers guild | union | contract

Hollywood Writers Ratify 3-Year Labor Contract

Hollywood Writers Ratify 3-Year Labor Contract
Ticket-holders line up outside the Ed Sullivan Theatre to attend the afternoon taping of the 'Late Show with host Stephen Colbert', New York, October 3, 2023, as late-night shows returned to production. (Anthony Behar/AP)

Monday, 09 October 2023 05:17 PM EDT

Members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) approved a new three-year contract with major studios on Monday, five months after the union called a strike that plunged Hollywood's film and television production into turmoil.

The WGA said 99% of members who voted cast a ballot in support of the deal, which provides pay raises, some protections around use of artificial intelligence and other gains.

Writers walked off the job on May 2, forcing many film and TV sets to shut down and delaying shows meant for the fall broadcast season.

The scribes went back to work on Sept. 27 after negotiators reached a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the group that negotiates on behalf of Walt Disney, Netflix and other studios.

Late-night talk shows such as "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and "Real Time with Bill Maher" have returned with new episodes, and comedy sketch show "Saturday Night Live" will come back this weekend. But many film and TV productions remain in limbo as actors have been on strike since July.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) approved a new three-year contract with major studios on Monday, five months after the union called a strike that plunged Hollywood's film and television production into turmoil.
hollywood writers guild, union, contract
176
2023-17-09
Monday, 09 October 2023 05:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved