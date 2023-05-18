×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: hollywood ators union | strike

Hollywood Actors' Union Explores Possible Strike

Hollywood Actors' Union Explores Possible Strike
Actor Michael Rapaport pickets alongside members of the Writers Guild of America union outside the Netflix headquarters near Union Square, May 3, 2023, in New York. (Stefan Jeremiah/AP)

Thursday, 18 May 2023 03:52 PM EDT

The board of Hollywood's actors union asked members Thursday to give negotiators the power to call a strike, a move that would add new pressure to major studios already facing a writers' strike.

The SAG-AFTRA actors union set a June 5 deadline for its 160,000 members to cast ballots in a strike authorization vote. If approved, the measure would allow union leaders to call a work stoppage if they cannot reach a new contract agreement with major Hollywood studios.

The writers' strike has disrupted production of late-night shows and some TV series, but some filming is continuing. A strike by actors would lead to a broader shutdown across the industry.

Roughly 11,500 members of the Writers Guild of America went on strike on May 2 after the union failed to reach a deal with Walt Disney Co, Netflix Inc and other media companies for higher pay and safeguards around the use of artificial intelligence in the streaming TV era.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) said it offered "generous" increases in compensation.

For Hollywood actors, pay and AI also are on the list of concerns.

"Earning a living as a professional performer has become increasingly difficult, with both inflation and the streaming ecosystem undercutting compensation," SAG-AFTRA said in a statement on its website.

Negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and the studios are scheduled to start on June 7. The actors' current labor contract expires June 30.

"The prospect of a strike is not a first option, but a last resort," SAG-AFTRA President and "The Nanny" actor Fran Drescher said. "As my dad always says, 'Better to have and not need than to need and not have!'"

A representative for the AMPTP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The board of Hollywood's actors union asked members Thursday to give negotiators the power to call a strike, a move that would add new pressure to major studios already facing a writers' strike.
hollywood ators union, strike
291
2023-52-18
Thursday, 18 May 2023 03:52 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved