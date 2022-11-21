Inflation-Pinched Americans Say, 'Bah Humbug!'

Americans plan to purchase fewer Christmas gifts, donate less to charity and trim back the holiday festivities. Inflation is the culprit, The Wall Street Journal reports.



The overall strong job market and cushion of household savings built up during COVID, cannot counteract the devastation of lingering, high inflation—which has unnerved most consumers.



Household sentiment has deteriorated to a level last seen in late 2008 and early 2009, at the start of the Great Recession, according to the University of Michigan consumer sentiment index. It also echoes the 1970s, when inflation was in the double digits.



Forty-one percent of Americans, 95 million people, are having difficultly paying for household essentials, up from 29% a year ago, according to a Census Bureau survey in early October.



The soured holiday outlook mirrors difficult periods that have occurred over the past eight decades, when, 11 times since World War II, the consumer price index has risen to at least 6%. The CPI is currently 7.7%.



In inflationary years, consumer spending grew an average of 1.2%, compared to 3.2% in years with lower inflation, according to Commerce Department data.



Indeed, in the first nine months of this year, consumer spending grew less than 2%. In 2021, it was 8%.



Michael Liersch, a financial planning specialist with Wells Fargo who guides the bank’s local advisers throughout the U.S., says he is struck by the number of families that are cutting back on their holiday spending.



Whatever people do plan on spending will be on practical and essential items, with a total focus on needs, Liersch says.



Survey reports on the actual cut back in spending, however, paint a less dire picture. Household spending this holiday is projected to be $1,455, slightly less than $1,463 last year, according to Deloitte consulting’s annual shopping survey of 5,000 people in September.



Likewise, The Conference Board’s survey found that individuals plan to spend $613 this holiday, down from $648 in 2021.



In an August survey of 2,415 adults, Bankrate.com learned that 84% plan to use coupons or discounts, purchase cheaper items and buy fewer gifts this yera.



Subdued holiday spending is affecting charitable giving, as well. “We’re hopeful for a strong giving season—but we’re not counting on it,” says Thomas Tighe, chief executive officer of Direct Relief, an international medical assistance non-profit that typically receives $2 billion a year in donated medicine, supplies and cash donations.



The anecdote of one consumer, Maggie Enriquez, 37-year-old single mother in Austin, Texas, perhaps sums up the drab holiday outlook for many middle- and lower-income Americans. Last year, Enriquez spent $1,000 on gifts for her 2-year-old daughter Lela and extended family.



This year, Enriquez says she is going to wrap up old toys for Lela and her older half-brother than they don’t use anymore. While she supplements her sales job for a social media company as a weekend Uber driver, she is worried about layoffs at her main job.



In years past, Enriquez has donated to online Christmas wish-list sites and local toy drives.



This year, she says, she might have to apply for that aid herself.

