×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: holiday shopping | inflation | deals | black friday | cyber monday

How to Be a Smart Shopper This Holiday Season

How to Be a Smart Shopper This Holiday Season
Large crowds at the Apple Store on Black Friday at Grand Central Station in Manhattan (AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 11 October 2022 04:10 PM EDT

It may only be October, but holiday sales are already upon us.

After retailers' bottom lines have suffered so much over the past three years of COVID lockdowns, supply chain snags and, now, 40-year-high inflation, stores are anxious to get out their holiday wares — but consumers need to be more watchful than ever before of so-called sales, CNN reports.

Target is already running its “Deal Days.” Walmart has its “Rollbacks and More.” Best Buy is plugging its “Flash Sale,” and Amazon has tacked on another Prime Day-like occasion this month.

What’s the best strategy for a shopper to take this year?

A third or all online merchandise is likely to be marked down — but a savvy shopper needs to figure out if those “markdowns” are on inflated prices. CNN recommends shoppers use websites that show price histories, like Camel Camel Camel and Honey.

“Just because it’s a sale doesn’t mean it’s a good sale,” says consumer advocate Edgar Dworsky of consumerworld.com.

Three rules of thumb for shoppers right now:

1.) Deals can be found on winter apparel later in the season when stores want to clear their inventory for the next new slew of fashion goods;

2.) Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the best times to find deals on appliances, consumer technology and toys; and

3.) Retailers are honoring price comparisons and price checks, and they are doing so later into the holiday.


Target’s price checks for 2022 start Oct. 6 and run through Dec. 24, for instance, and Walmart is allowing purchases made on Oct. 1 or later to be returned through Jan. 31.

So, even though inflation may have you feeling flummoxed this year, and, maybe, not even in the mood for shopping, there are still deals to be had.


 

© 2022 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
It may only be October, but holiday sales are already upon us. What's the best way for a shopper to sift through the deals to find an actual bargain?
holiday shopping, inflation, deals, black friday, cyber monday
297
2022-10-11
Tuesday, 11 October 2022 04:10 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved