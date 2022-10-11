How to Be a Smart Shopper This Holiday Season

It may only be October, but holiday sales are already upon us.



After retailers' bottom lines have suffered so much over the past three years of COVID lockdowns, supply chain snags and, now, 40-year-high inflation, stores are anxious to get out their holiday wares — but consumers need to be more watchful than ever before of so-called sales, CNN reports.



Target is already running its “Deal Days.” Walmart has its “Rollbacks and More.” Best Buy is plugging its “Flash Sale,” and Amazon has tacked on another Prime Day-like occasion this month.



What’s the best strategy for a shopper to take this year?



A third or all online merchandise is likely to be marked down — but a savvy shopper needs to figure out if those “markdowns” are on inflated prices. CNN recommends shoppers use websites that show price histories, like Camel Camel Camel and Honey.



“Just because it’s a sale doesn’t mean it’s a good sale,” says consumer advocate Edgar Dworsky of consumerworld.com.



Three rules of thumb for shoppers right now:



1.) Deals can be found on winter apparel later in the season when stores want to clear their inventory for the next new slew of fashion goods;



2.) Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the best times to find deals on appliances, consumer technology and toys; and



3.) Retailers are honoring price comparisons and price checks, and they are doing so later into the holiday.





Target’s price checks for 2022 start Oct. 6 and run through Dec. 24, for instance, and Walmart is allowing purchases made on Oct. 1 or later to be returned through Jan. 31.



So, even though inflation may have you feeling flummoxed this year, and, maybe, not even in the mood for shopping, there are still deals to be had.





