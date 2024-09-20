Retailers to Hire Thousands of Holiday Season Workers

U.S. companies from Target and Macy's to package delivery firm UPS plan to hire thousands of seasonal workers ahead of the all-important holiday season.

However, retailers are expected to add fewer seasonal jobs this holiday season than last year due to a softer labor market and tighter consumer spending heading into the shopping period, according to a forecast from Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

Here is a list of companies that have announced hiring plans for this holiday season:

Company Hiring plans 2023 vs. 2024

Target —100,000 100,000

Macy's — 31,500 full and 38,000 full and part-time

Bath & Body — 32,700 32,500

United Parcel — 125,000 100,000

1-800-Flowers — 8,000 8,000 com