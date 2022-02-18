×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Coronavirus | Financial Markets | Infrastructure | Money | Vaccines | holiday retail u.s. department store sales | macys

Macy's to Win US Holiday Season With Biggest Sales Jump Among Department Stores

Macy's
Macy's holiday shoppers make a last-minute trip to the  flagship department store in Midtown, Manhattan on December 24. (Getty Images)

Friday, 18 February 2022 09:04 AM

Wall Street expects Macy's Inc. to report the biggest jump in holiday sales among U.S. department stores when it reports quarterly results on Tuesday, benefiting from its investments in online business and ability to keep its shelves stocked.

Analysts said the company was able to keep its supplies steady during the peak shopping season as it used multiple ports to receive early deliveries of apparel and accessories from overseas suppliers. That is in contrast to their expectations for rival Nordstrom Inc. as struggles at its Rack off-price division, which accounts for a third of its sales, turned Wall Street cautious on its near-term prospects.

"Nordstrom was the original digital strategy store -- but Macy's has caught up and really has done more," retail analyst Jane Hali said. "Macy's has embraced a more data-driven, disciplined approach to managing all aspects of the business."

Analysts also expect Kohl's Inc., which has seen takeover bids from activist investors, to benefit from lower discounts and its tie-up with Sephora beauty chain, but they doubt the strength of its online business.

The Context

In its last quarter, Macy's added 4.4 million new customers, up 28% from pre-pandemic levels, with around a third of them returning to the brand after months. J.P. Morgan analysts said Macy's is a primary market share beneficiary, with J.C. Penney and Belk ceding ground. Macy's quarterly online sales has grown for nearly two years, thanks to its loyalty program that has attracted million of younger customers.

It plans on building on the momentum by launching a marketplace, where third-party sellers could sell brands it does not carry and help expand its customer base.

The Fundamentals

Analysts polled by Refinitiv expect Macy's fourth-quarter revenue to jump 25% and profit to more than double.

They expect Nordstrom sales to decline sharply from pre-pandemic levels, although that implies a 24% increase from a year earlier when it faced shipping delays. Kohl's revenue is expected to jump 11% from a year earlier, but was likely to be roughly flat when compared with pre-pandemic levels.

Wall Street Sentiment

Macy's current mean price target implies a 35% upside to Thursday's close, while Nordstrom's and Kohl's are both roughly 13% above their last closing price. Q4 Revenue growth Adjusted earnings per share expectations Macy's 24.88% to $8.47 $2 billion Kohl's 11.18% to $6.55 $2.12 billion Nordstrom 23.6% to $4.39 $1.02 billion.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Wall Street expects Macy's Inc. to report the biggest jump in holiday sales among U.S. department stores when it reports quarterly results on Tuesday, benefiting from its investments in online business and ability to keep its shelves stocked.
holiday retail u.s. department store sales, macys
393
2022-04-18
Friday, 18 February 2022 09:04 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved