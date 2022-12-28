Americans Rack Up $1,549 in Holiday Debt

Inflation not seen since the 1970s didn’t stop Americans from shopping, and putting purchases on credit, this holiday season.



Holiday-related debt is up 24% this year, to an eight-year high of $1,549, according to a LendingTree survey of 2,050 adults conducted Dec. 16-19.



That’s up from $1,249 in 2021 and $986 in 2015.



“Anytime you see a 24% jump in debt, it’s troubling, but given that everything seems to be getting more expensive by the day, it all adds up,” Matt Schulz, chief credit analyst at LendingTree tells the New York Post.



Fifty-nine percent of holiday shoppers put their purchases on a credit card, and 24% took advantage of buy now-pay later schemes. Another 24% used store credit cards.



Nearly 40% of the borrowers plan to pay for the purchases in five months or less.



“Basically, people’s margin for error financially has been whittled down to almost zero because of inflation and rising interest rates,” Schulz says. “The amount of money they have left over after paying their bills is significantly smaller.”

