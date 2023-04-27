Doctors Dominate 9 of America's 10 Highest-Paying Jobs

Nine of the top 10 highest-paying jobs in America are all medical-related, with cardiologists earning the highest salary of all, Business Insider reports.



1.) Cardiologists command an average annual salary of $421,330, far exceeded other jobs, according to May 2022 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which says there are a mere 16,870 cardiologists in the U.S.



2.) Orthopedic Surgeons earn the second-highest salary, $371,400. The U.S. says there are 19,060 of these surgeons, excluding pediatric orthopedic surgeons, in the country.



3.) Pediatric Surgeons, of whom there are a mere 780, take in an average of $162,970 a year.



4.) Athletes & Sports Competitors make an average $358,080 and number 11,930.



5.) Surgeons of all other kinds are a close runner-up, raking in $347,870 a year. The government says there are 25,910 surgeons in the U.S.



6.) Radiologists, of whom there are also many, 29,250, earn handsome salaries of $329,080 a year.



7.) Dermatologists, perhaps surprisingly, make $327,650 on average, and are also plentiful, numbering 11,640.



8.) Emergency Medicine Physicians, totaling 29,260, clear $316,600 a year.



9.) Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons, tallying a mere 4,290, earn an average of $309,410.



10.) Anesthesiologists bring in $302,970. There are 37,430 of these medical professionals in the U.S.



In fact, 22 of the 30 highest-paying jobs, are medical-related—lending credence to the belief that doctors are rich.



Other interesting jobs and the salaries they pay include psychiatrists, who earn $247,350. While CEOs of Fortune 100 companies earn many millions of dollars, on average, they are paid just $246,440.



Airline pilots, co-pilots and flight engineers are compensated with $225,740. Computer and IT managers—who number a whopping 533,220 in the U.S.—clear $173,670 a year.



Financial managers, who number 740,780, make an average of $166,050, and lawyers, of whom there are 707,160, make $163,770.