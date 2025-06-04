WATCH TV LIVE

Hewlett Packard Beats Quarterly Revenue Estimates

A Hewlett Packard Enterprise facility in Pontiac, Michigan. (Kristoffer Tripplaar/AP)

Wednesday, 04 June 2025 11:15 AM EDT

Hewlett Packard Enterprise beat Wall Street revenue estimates for the second quarter and said it recorded an impairment charge of $1.36 billion in the quarter.

Shares of the server-maker (HPE) were up 1.4% in late morning trading Wednesday.

HPE has benefited from a surge in spending on advanced data center architecture, designed to support the complex processing needs of generative AI.

The boom in GenAI has bumped up demand for HPE's AI-optimized servers, which are powered by Nvidia processors and can run complex applications.

For the reported quarter, HPE posted revenue of $7.63 billion on Tuesday after the closing bell, ahead of analysts' average estimate of $7.45 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


