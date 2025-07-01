WATCH TV LIVE

Hershey to Drop Synthetic Dyes From Its Snacks by 2027

Tuesday, 01 July 2025 07:17 AM EDT

Hershey Co. will remove synthetic dyes from its snacks by the end of 2027, Bloomberg News reported, making it the latest in a growing list of companies seeking to align with directives from U.S. health authorities.

In April, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary rolled out plans to remove synthetic food dyes from the U.S. food supply to address health conditions such as ADHD, obesity and diabetes.

"Removing these colors is a natural next step in our program to ensure consumers have options to fit their lifestyle while maintaining trust and confidence in our products," Hershey's spokesperson said in a statement to Bloomberg.

Reuters could not immediately verify the Monday evening report. Hershey did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

Hershey's snack brands include Dot's Homestyle Pretzels, SKINNYPOP popcorn and FULFIL protein bars.

Several firms, including W.K. Kellogg, Tyson Foods, Conagra Brands, Nestle USA, and General Mills have been actively reformulating their product portfolio to exclude artificial colors and are introducing new items free of synthetic dyes.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


