Hermes Temporarily Closes Russia Stores

Friday, 04 March 2022 08:02 AM

French luxury group Hermes said on Friday it would temporarily close its stores in Russia and pause all commercial activities in the country.

"Deeply concerned by the situation in Europe at this time, it is with regret that we have taken the decision to temporarily close our stores in Russia and pause all our commercial activities from the evening of March 4th," Hermes said in a post on the French company's LinkedIn page.

Hermes has three stores in Russia.

