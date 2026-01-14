WATCH TV LIVE

US Healthcare Spending Soared to $5 Trillion in 2024

(Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 14 January 2026 05:00 PM EST

U.S. healthcare spending rose by 7.2% ⁠to $5.3 trillion in 2024 from $4.9 trillion in 2023, driven by increased health insurance enrollment and a jump in use of medical services, particularly in private health insurance plans, the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said Wednesday.

CMS said healthcare spending accounted for 18% of ‍U.S. gross domestic product in 2024, up from 17.7% in 2023 and outpacing U.S. economic growth.

The agency ⁠oversees Medicare plans for people aged 65 and older or with disabilities, and Medicaid for low-income Americans.

Spending on government administration including ​services involving Medicaid and Medicare, had the biggest increase, rising 14.7% in 2024 from a 7.8% increase a year earlier.

The agency said changes in Medicaid ‍coverage after COVID-era policies lapsed were a big contributor to the higher administrative ⁠costs, with Medicaid government administration costs alone increasing 19.8% in 2024 after a 9.2% rise in 2023.

Spending on services provided by non-medical or dental professionals and home healthcare followed, with increases of 10.8% and 10.2%, ⁠respectively.

CMS said hospital pricing also ​contributed to elevated spending ⁠in 2024, increasing 3.4%, the highest rate since 2007. Spending on hospital care services ‍totaled $1.6 trillion, rising 8.9%, a deceleration in growth from 10.6% in 2023.

Affordable Care Act enrollment ‌in 2024 increased over 30% to 21.1 million people from 16.2 million in 2023.

Overall private health insurance enrollment, which includes Obamacare plans, increased ⁠3.5% ​in 2024 to 214.3 ‍million people covered from 207 million in 2023.

A 2024 special enrollment period that allowed people who had been kicked ‍off Medicaid to enroll in ACA plans also contributed to increases in Obamacare enrollment, the agency said.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 14 January 2026 05:00 PM
