Tags: hbo max ad-free

HBO Max Hikes Price by $1

(AP)

Thursday, 12 January 2023 11:59 AM EST

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is raising the prices of its new HBO Max ad-free monthly subscription in the United States to $15.99 plus applicable taxes from $14.99 plus taxes earlier, the TV network said Thursday.

The new price goes into effect immediately and existing customers will see their monthly rate increase in the next billing cycle in February.

The price hike is the first since HBO Max was launched in May 2020, and comes after HBO pulled hundreds of episodes of classic cartoons and popular shows like the science fiction Westworld from the channel.

Shares of Warner Bros Discovery fell 3% to $119.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is raising the prices of its new HBO Max ad-free monthly subscription in the United States to $15.99 plus applicable taxes from $14.99 plus taxes earlier, the TV network said Thursday.
Thursday, 12 January 2023 11:59 AM
