Hawaii Homes Successfully Turn to Solar Power





Solar panel usage in Hawaii is three times what it is in California, the NYT says, and might serve as a shining example to it and other U.S. states as an example of solar energy's potential.



Hawaii has been working with regulators and utilities to make solar energy feasible on the island state for the past decade, but the need to move away from oil-generated electricity became urgent when all of a sudden it became prohibitively 34% more expensive at the outset of Russia's war in Ukraine. Then, when the U.S. banned the import of Russian oil, which Hawaii is heavily reliant on, it became unfeasible.



Toddi Nakagawa, who lives in a Honolulu suburb, had faced monthly utility bills of more than $500 a month. Now, with 70 panels atop her roof and three battery stacks, she pays a mere $26 a month for her energy.



Hawaiian reliance on solar energy can largely be credited to its politicians, who got electric uitilities to accept power generated by solar panels. Hawaii also offers up to $4,250 to homeowners on Oahu and Honolulu to install home batteries to store their solar power. This reduces total installation costs of the batteries by about one-third.



"It's a good example of a good policy pivot with utilities and regulators," says Bryan White, senior analyst at research and consultancy Wood Mackenzie.



Today, rooftop solar energy supplies 14% of the islands' energy, up from 6% in 2014, according to the Energy Information Administration.



"Dependence on oil is the wrong path," says James Griffin, chairman of the Hawaii Public Utilities Commission.







One third of single family homes in Hawaii are now powered with rooftop solar panels, and the move to alternative energy is successfully reducing utilities bills, The New York Times reports in "Hit Hard by High Energy Costs, Hawaii Looks to the Sun."

Monday, 30 May 2022 05:00 PM

