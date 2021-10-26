×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Infrastructure | Money | Hasbro | supply chain

Hasbro Warns of Supply-Chain Hit to Holiday Sales

Nerf Blast
Nerf Blast gun by Hasbro. (AP)

Tuesday, 26 October 2021 07:20 AM

Hasbro Inc. said Tuesday global supply chain disruptions cost it about $100 million in lost toy orders in the third quarter, and the company warned of a further hit to sales during the crucial holiday shopping season.

While demand has surged over the last year, factory shutdowns, a lack of container ships and long port delays have fueled fears of a shortage of toys to put under Christmas trees during the holiday season.

The maker of "Transformers" toys and Nerf blasters said the majority of the $100 million in orders that were not filled in the third quarter had been delivered, and it was working "around the clock" to secure transport for its goods.

Hasbro said it expects 2021 revenue to rise 13% to 16%, compared with analysts' estimates of a 14.2% rise, according to Refinitiv IBES estimates.

"We have orders to support the high end of the revenue growth range, but there are supply chain factors out of our control which could impact our ability to fully achieve the upside," the company's Chief Financial Officer Deborah Thomas said.

Last week, rival Mattel Inc raised its 2021 sales forecast, saying it was employing a number of strategies including pulling forward production and contracting more ocean freight capacity to ring in a strong holiday season.

Hasbro's net revenue rose 11% to $1.97 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 26, in line with estimates. On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.96 per share, compared with estimates of $1.69 per share.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Hasbro Inc. said Tuesday global supply chain disruptions cost it about $100 million in lost toy orders in the third quarter, and the company warned of a further hit to sales during the crucial holiday shopping season.While demand has surged over the last year, factory...
Hasbro, supply chain
250
2021-20-26
Tuesday, 26 October 2021 07:20 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved