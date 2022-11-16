×
Tags: haribo 4.7 million check | good samaritan

Good Samaritan Gets Gummies for Returning $4.7 Million Check

(Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 16 November 2022 03:04 PM EST

A good Samaritan who found a $4.7 million check made out to candy maker Haribo on the floor of a train station in Germany, was rewarded with six bags of gummy bears.

The 38-year-old man, who goes by the name Anouar, told German newspaper Bild he was stunned to find the check and contacted Haribo immediately, Fox Business reports. The sweets maker told him to destroy the check and send a photo as proof.

“Whilst we recognised that this was a crossed cheque that could not be deposited by anyone but the company this was addressed to, we were grateful that Mr Anouar took the time to contact us and we were pleased to share a sweet gesture with him as a thank you,” a Haribo spokesperson told Bild.

“I thought that was a bit cheap,” Anouar replied.

© 2022 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


StreetTalk
Wednesday, 16 November 2022 03:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

