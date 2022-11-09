×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: hard rock cafe | juliens auctions | rock and roll greats

Kurt Cobain's Smashed Guitar, Lennon's Glasses Hit the Auction Block

Kurt Cobain's Smashed Guitar, Lennon's Glasses Hit the Auction Block
A 1973 Fender Mustang guitar owned, stage-played, smashed and signed by Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain on display in Hard Rock Cafe Times Square on Nov. 8, 2022 in New York. (AP)

Wednesday, 09 November 2022 03:00 PM EST

A Kurt Cobain smashed guitar is expected to fetch top dollar at Julien’s Auction’s annual Icons & Idols: Rock ‘N’ Roll Auction in New York.

The taped-up instrument is considered by some a piece of rock and roll history and estimated to be worth $200,000 to $400,000.

“This guitar was actually smashed in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, 1989," said executive director of Julien’s Auctions, Martin Nolan. "He's actually written on the guitar."

Over 1,500 lots are included that features items from Beyonce, Prince and Carrie Underwood.

Glasses worn by John Lennon are estimated to sell for over $80,000.

“You sort of identified John Lennon as wearing those type of round granny glasses, as he called them himself. And their photo match to a photograph taken by Ian McKellen for the book ‘The Lives of John Lennon’ — it comes with that book as well.”

Nolan said since the pandemic there has been a surge in people wanting to own iconic items.

“People are sort of taking their money out of sort of intangible items or even real estate items that they have in their investment portfolio and choosing to own something cool, something that they can relate to.”

The sale will take place live at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City’s Times Square and online from Nov. 11-13.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
A Kurt Cobain smashed guitar is expected to fetch top dollar at Julien's Auction's annual Icons & Idols: Rock 'N' Roll Auction in New York.
hard rock cafe, juliens auctions, rock and roll greats
217
2022-00-09
Wednesday, 09 November 2022 03:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved