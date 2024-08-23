WATCH TV LIVE

halliburton | cyberattack

Halliburton Confirms Cyberattack on Certain Systems



Friday, 23 August 2024 07:34 AM EDT

Oilfield services firm Halliburton said Friday an unauthorized third party had gained access to certain of its systems.

The company said it became aware of the breach two days back and had launched an internal investigation as well as taken certain systems offline to protect them.

It said it is still working to identify any effects of the incident.

On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Energy said the Halliburton incident had not impacted any energy services.

Reuters was the first to report about the cyber attack.




