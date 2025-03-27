WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: h&m | tariffs | cost | inflation

H&M CEO: US Tariffs Will Cost American Consumers

H&M CEO: US Tariffs Will Cost American Consumers
(Matthias Balk/AP)

Thursday, 27 March 2025 07:12 AM EDT

U.S. President Donald Trump's actions to raise import tariffs will drive prices up for American consumers, the CEO of fast-fashion retailer H&M said Thursday, as the company shifts its supply chain to adapt to new trade barriers.

H&M's biggest manufacturing hubs are China, which Trump has already hit with an extra 20% tariff on imports, and Bangladesh, one of the countries at risk of so-called "reciprocal" tariffs Trump plans to announce on April 2.

The U.S. is H&M's second-biggest market by sales, and the retailer is likely to have to hike prices to mitigate the impact of tariffs.

"We feel at the end of the day, it will come at the cost of the consumer," H&M CEO Daniel Erver told Reuters in an interview. "We are firm believers in global trade on fair and equal terms, and tariffs are not supporting global trade and global trade development."

H&M is monitoring and preparing for tariffs, though these are a "moving target" given the uncertainty over which countries Trump's announcement will target next week, Erver said.

"We are taking action on shifting production to markets that are less affected by tariffs where it's possible and where we can get an equally good product," he added, without specifying which countries.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
U.S. President Donald Trump's actions to raise import tariffs will drive prices up for American consumers, the CEO of fast-fashion retailer H&M said Thursday, as the company shifts its supply chain to adapt to new trade barriers.
h&m, tariffs, cost, inflation
207
2025-12-27
Thursday, 27 March 2025 07:12 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved