Over 120,000 Pounds of Ground Beef Recalled on E. coli Fears

Over 120,000 pounds of ground beef are being recalled due to fears of E. coli contamination. The beef, produced between Feb. 1, 2022 and April 8, 2022, originates from Swedesboro, N.J., and was distributed across the country, Good Morning America reports.

The E. coli, a bacterial infection that lives on contaminated foods, was discovered when routine tests were being performed, the Department of Agriculture’s Food and Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

Beef brands, including Thomas Farms, Tajima, Marketside Butcher and Weis by Nature, are affected by the recall, according to the report.

Symptoms of E. coli include severe stomach cramps and vomiting, and often can involve a fever. However, symptoms usually abate within five to seven days, according to the CDC.

E.coli has additionally been found this week at a baby goat farm in Northern Virginia, and more than 50 recent cases of E. coli have been confirmed in France linked to the food processor Nestlé.