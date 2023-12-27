×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: grand canyon university | ftc

FTC Sues Grand Canyon University for Deceptive Ads

FTC Sues Grand Canyon University for Deceptive Ads
The Jerry Colangelo Museum at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix (Matt York/AP)

Wednesday, 27 December 2023 03:49 PM EST

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday it has filed a lawsuit against Grand Canyon University for deceptive advertising and illegal telemarketing.

The FTC filed the complaint in a federal court against Grand Canyon Education Inc, its CEO Brian Mueller and Grand Canyon University, according to a statement from the Commission.

The FTC accuses them of "deceiving prospective doctoral students about the cost and course requirements of its doctoral programs and about being a nonprofit, while also engaging in deceptive and abusive telemarketing practices."

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday it has filed a lawsuit against Grand Canyon University for deceptive advertising and illegal telemarketing.
grand canyon university, ftc
85
2023-49-27
Wednesday, 27 December 2023 03:49 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved